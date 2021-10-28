Save the date! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report

 
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are jetting off to Rajasthan for their glitzy destination wedding.

As per Pinkvilla, the lovebirds have already started to send secret e-invites to their celebrity friends and family. Rumour has it, Salman Khan is one of the few who have already confirmed their attendance.

Sources also reveal that makeup artists and caterers have been booked by the couple from December 7 to 9. Wedding festivities would include Haldi, mehendi, phere and a catholic ceremony.

Neither Katrina nor Vicky have confirmed the news but insiders have confirmed a wedding is on the cards.

