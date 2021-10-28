 
Thursday Oct 28 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'vicious Twitter campaign:' report

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

The royal couple have been subjected to social media trolling for a long time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell prey to a vicious Twitter campaign, according to a new analytics report that analysed 114,000 tweets.

The royal couple has been subjected to social media trolling for a long time, but they are finally feeling relieved after receiving scientific proof to back them up.

On Tuesday, October 26, Bot Sentinel shared a report that analysed 114,000 tweets related to the couple and the company found 83 accounts were responsible for more than 70% of the abhorrent comments.

"Using internal and 3rd party analytic tools, we estimate a combined unique potential reach of 17,000,000 users," the Bot Sentinel explained in its report.

Bot Sentinel discovered a link between the accounts by tracking additional elements such as retweets and mentions. 

The company further elaborated, "We used friend/follower connections, retweets, and mentions to identify accounts that were part of the same hate network. Our research revealed these accounts were brazenly coordinating on the platform, and at least one account was openly recruiting people to join their hate initiative on Twitter."

According to the report, Twitter suspended multiple accounts for targeting the couple, but they used strategies to escape suspension, including adding "parody" to their profiles.

As the report summarized, "Others would use racist coded language about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to avoid detection," Bot Sentinel said in the report. "We also observed several accounts either lock or completely deactivate their profiles to preserve their accounts."

