Thursday Oct 28 2021
Lori Loughlin pays $500k for two college students in bid to put past behind

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Lori Loughlin pays $500k for two college students in bid to put past behind

Lori Loughlin is reportedly looking to set her past right after going through the infamous college admissions scandal.

A source told US Weekly, that the Full House actress decided to pay two college students’ tuitions amounting to $500,000.

As per the source the 57-year-old has "privately arranged to put two students through four years of college" in an effort to "put the past behind her".

"She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines."

The source said Loughlin is hoping to "be allowed to move on" in the aftermath of scandal, as she feels "this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success".

It is pertinent to mention that she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were embroiled in controversy and pleaded guilty after committing wire fraud in a bid to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade admitted into the University of Southern California.

They paid admissions fixer Rick Singer $500,000 to recruit their daughters into the school’s rowing team even though they did not have a background in the sport. 


