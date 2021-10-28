We will not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost: Sheikh Rasheed tells proscribed organisation

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. — AFP

Sheikh Rasheed tells proscribed organisation, "You are our brothers, so we don't want to fight with you."

Says French ambassador fled the country out of fear after protests intensified.

Says govt will hold talks with proscribed outfit on Friday and Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday shed light on the ongoing situation in the country and said that the government will not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" about the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government's strategy to deal with the matter, Rasheed said: "You are our brothers, so we don't want to fight with you."

"Your loss is the government's loss. But we will not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost," the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow Pakistan to be held hostage by anyone.

"Pakistan is an atomic power, therefore, internal powers are trying to weaken the country," Rasheed maintained. "Pakistan is the defensive line of Islam."

The minister went on to say that owing to the ongoing situation and protests — which had taken a violent turn, leading to the martyrdom of four police personnel — the "ambassador of France got scared and fled the country."

"When the French ambassador is not present in the country, and the government has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly regarding his expulsion, then why are you marching towards Islamabad?" he asked the proscribed organisation.



"If you continue to march [towards Islambad] despite the government trying to hold talks and PM Imran Khan showing maximum flexibility, then you will be stopped," the minister told the TLP.



"The state will not allow anyone to challenge its writ, therefore, I would request this proscribed organisation to return home," he said. "The conditions you have created will not benefit you."

The minister said that the government was left with no other choice than to deploy the Rangers in Punjab so that the lives and property of the people could be protected.

He said that despite the government's attempts to negotiate with the TLP, there has, so far, been no progress.

Regarding the talks that the government had held with the prescribed organisation today, Rasheed said that the government has accepted most of the demands of the TLP but the matter regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan would put the country in a critical position.

"This is because France is heading the European Union," the minister said, adding that Pakistan is undergoing a financial crisis, therefore, it cannot afford international isolation as it would affect the poor masses of the country.

"Talks would be held again with the leadership of the proscribed organisation on Friday and Saturday," the minister said, adding that he also had a word with the leader of TLP, Saad Rizvi, who is currently in jail.

Answering a question regarding entering into an agreement with the proscribed organisation, Rasheed said that he took the step after seeking the approval of the prime minister.

It should be noted that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation in the country pertaining to the protests launched by the proscribed group.



Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said: "In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting."