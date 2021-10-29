Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo

 
Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is reminiscing special moments with father and brother Aryan Khan.

Suhana, who is currently studying in USA turned to her Instagram on Thursday and celebrated Aryan's bail with a monochrome photo.

"i love u," she captioned alongside the picture of SRK playing with his kids.

Suhana's post was quick to receive love from a lot of her celebrity friends.

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar were amongst the few who dropped heart emoticons for the Khan family.

