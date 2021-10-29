 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth looks in good spirits as she presents poetry award

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

British Queen Elizabeth II presented a poetry award to English poet David Constantine after pulling out of COP26 summit due to health issues.

The 95-year-old monarch presented 'The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry' virtually from the Windsor Castle.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “The 2020 winner of The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, David Constantine, has been officially presented with his medal during a virtual Audience with The Queen.

“David was joined at Buckingham Palace by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who chairs the Poetry Medal Committee.”

Dating back to 1933, the medal is awarded annually for excellence in poetry.

The medal itself was designed by the late Edmund Dulac, and features an image of ‘Truth’, holding the ‘divine flame of inspiration’.

Always glamorous, the Queen was looking lovely in her floral dress and pearl necklace as she delivered the poetry award.

She also looked in good spirits following a night stay at hospital.

