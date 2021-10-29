Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no chance’ with Archie title ‘till Prince Charles takes over’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have “no chance” over getting a title for Archie until Prince Charles takes to the throne.



Andrew Morton made this claim during their interview with Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine.

There Ms Garibaldi claimed, "Before Archie was born, they made it perfectly clear that they didn't want a title for him or her because they wanted to let the child decide if they wanted a title.

"Then we get into the whole business of whether or not a member of the Royal Family talked about the colour of Archie's skin.

He also went on to say, "And whether that was graduated, the darker the skin, the less the protection, and the less likely of getting a title."

"There was, as they were both well aware of, no chance of getting a title until Prince Charles takes over. Their only given the title of Prince or Princess if you're the son or grandson of the reigning sovereign.”

"Archie was the great-grandson of the reigning sovereign. He could have taken the title the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honourary title, but they decided against that."

"They decided that the word "dumb" in the word Dumbarton would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school. Again, it shows you their sensitivity to an image.”