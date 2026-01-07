Is Eman Esfandi joining the MCU in Spider-Man 4?

A new rumour suggests that Ahsoka actor Eman Esfandi may be joining the cast of Spider-Man 4, reportedly playing a new love interest for MJ.

The highly anticipated Marvel movie, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to arrive in theaters in July 2026.

While Marvel has not confirmed casting details, online speculation continues to grow as fans look for clues about the film’s story and characters.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Esfandi is rumoured to appear in the movie as Michelle “MJ” Jones’ boyfriend. Richtman shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Esfandi’s character will not have a beard, though no character name was revealed.

That detail quickly sparked fan discussion. Some initially worried Esfandi might be playing Paul Rabin, a controversial character from The Amazing Spider-Man comics who becomes MJ’s boyfriend and was widely disliked by fans.

However, since Paul is typically depicted with a beard, many fans were relieved by Richtman’s clarification.

Others have speculated that Esfandi could instead be playing characters such as Harry Osborn or Eddie Brock.

For now, Esfandi’s involvement remains unconfirmed, and Marvel Studios has not commented on the rumours.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who also wrote previous MCU Spider-Man films.

Plot details are being kept under folds, but the story is expected to follow Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fully embracing his role as Spider-Man after his identity was erased in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Punisher and Hulk are also expected to appear.