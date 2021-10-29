Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46, Indian media reported.



According to details, Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru and was admitted in the ICU.

Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans after he received massive love as lead actor in film Appu (2002).

The 46-year-old actor started his career as a child artist. He has acted in over 29 Kannada films as the male lead.

He was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

The sudden death of Puneeth has left the fans and friends teary-eyed.