Friday Oct 29 2021
Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis twice in 2013

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Mila Kunis came forth stating Ashton Kutcher struggled to defeat pancreatitis and was admitted to the hospital twice while working on Steve Jobs biopic titled Jobs.

While appearing in an episode of the web series Hot Ones on Thursday, Kunis shared, "He was drinking too much carrot juice."

During the conversation, host Sean Evans questioned the actress if Kutcher was dependent on grapes at one point and gave himself pancreatitis twice while preparing for his role as Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc.

Jobs would only consume a few specific fruits at a time, because of his neuroendocrine cancer. Ashton Kutcher in 2013 implemented his unusual eating habits only to get into character for the biopic.

Kunis further stated that her husband's illness was indeed true, but that he was in fact "downplaying it."

"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," she told Evans. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"

Earlier, Kutcher shared about his illness, "My pancreas levels were completely out of whack," he recalled. "It was terrifying … considering everything," he said at the time following a screening of the film, according to USA Today.

