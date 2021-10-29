 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has extended gratitude to her fans for love and support after she reached 23 million Instagram followers.

The Baazigar actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a story to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote “23 million. Thank you for your continued love, support and prayers my lovely InstaFam!.”

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

Shilpa is an active social media user and often shares her work out and daily routine posts to update her fans.

The actress recently shared a video from the gym with an inspiring note.

She said “You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It!”

“When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened.”

Almost every Insta post by Shilpa receives millions of views shortly after she shares it.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears
Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46
#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement

#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement
From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards

From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards
Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo

Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo
Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail
Aryan Khan granted bail, will go home on Friday

Aryan Khan granted bail, will go home on Friday
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain jet off to Dubai for 'something exciting': 'Good bye Pakistan'
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla with heartfelt song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla with heartfelt song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'
Save the date! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report

Save the date! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9: report
Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niaz on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'

Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niaz on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'

Latest

view all