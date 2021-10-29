 
Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh

Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh

Bollywood star Shah Ruk Khan's close friend Juhi Chawla, has come forward to help the co-actor in testing times.

As per India Today, Chawla, who has worked with SRK in movies like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Raamjaane, is currently signing Aryan Khan's bail surety of Rs 1 lakh. 

Chawla is accompanied to Mumbai sessions court by lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has left his residence Mannat ahead of his son Aryan Khan's release. Police have made special arrangements outside Shah Rukh's bandra house for Aryan's safe arrival.

Aryan Khan is only moments away from going back home. 

