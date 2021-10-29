 
Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Ellen DeGeneres has launched her very own skincare line.

Speaking with E! News the talkshow host shared that her youthful complexion was all thanks to her, cosmetics maven Victoria Jackson’s skincare line Kind Science.

"I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright—all the things Kind Science does to it," Ellen said.

When asked what her favorite product is from the line she said: "Our Micro Exfoliant+ is the best exfoliant I've ever used," the star said. "It's so gentle that I use it twice a day."

"It gives you that clean feeling like you're getting everything out—dirt, makeup, pollution, that look of regret from drinking too much the night before, everything." 

