Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs Afghanistan match with daughters from the stands

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi watches

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is watching the Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash live from the stands in Dubai.

In a picture shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, the cricketer can be seen sitting on a sofa with his daughter, enjoying the game.

The all-rounder tweeted: "Once enjoyed playing, now enjoying watching them play."

A couple of rows below Shahid Afridi, his other two daughters can also be enjoying the live action.

Pakistan dominated the earlier part of the game against Afghanistan, taking five wickets before Afghanistan reached triple figures.

Spinner Imad Wasim took two wickets while Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf also chipped in with a single wicket each.

Pakistan will qualify for the semi-final stages of the tournament if they beat Afghanistan today.

