Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Indian actor Kajol is channeling her inner Cruella this Halloween.

Taking an inspiration from Emma Stone's Disney movie, Kajol turned to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in a black and white ensemble.

“Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool," wrote Kajol in a black and white gown with a slit, paired with black heels.



Kajol's Halloween photo was quick to receive love from fans around the world, many of who also dropped heart emoticons.