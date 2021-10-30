ICC T20 ranking: Pakistan edge out India to grab second position

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 29, 2021. -AFP

The Pakistan cricket team now ranks second in the ICC ranking for the T20 format.

The Men in Green toppled India to grab the second spot.

Meanwhile, England retain top position with 279 points.

DUBAI: Thanks to three back-to-back victories in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan on Friday grabbed the second position in ICC T20 Rankings, pushing India to third slot.

According to the latest ranking, following their victory against Afghanistan by 5 wickets, Pakistan are ranked second after England.

Before the start of the ICC tournament, Pakistan were five points behind India. Three consecutive wins have earned the Green Shirts crucial ranking points.



Latest ICC T20 ranking.

The Men in Green are now ranked second with 265 points while India have 264 points.

England still are on top with 279 points.

The rankings will continue to change as the competition progresses.

On Wednesday, cricket's governing body also updated players' individual rankings, according to which Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have significantly improved their standings.



On the back of his superb performance in the world cup matches against India and New Zealand, Haris Rauf has romped into the top 20s, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has closed the gap to being included in the top 10 bowlers. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan has gotten closer to the top three.

Rizwan, who was at the 7th place in the batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in the first two T20 World Cup matches.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retains 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has closed the gap with topper Dawid Malan.

Haris, meanwhile, has jumped 33 places from 50th place to 17th in the rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was at 23rd place before the World Cup started, has improved 11 places to 12th position in the bowlers' charts, which is currently led by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan has reclaimed the top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking.