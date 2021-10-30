Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Zayn Malik and his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, are still ‘involved in each other’s life’ to continue co-parenting 13-month-old Khai, claimed the reports.

The 26-year-old super model and One Direction alum have concluded their five-year-old relationship after Malik’s feud with Yolanda Hadid.

Insider reported that the couple has been broken up for week now which seems a permanent call.

“The couple has been broken up ‘for weeks now’.. and they ‘decided they need this time for themselves”.

“(They) are definitely split for good,” the outlet wrote.

However, both of them are staying in touch to co-parent their daughter, Khai.

"It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together,” quoted the outlet.

"They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby," it added.

Based on the reports, Hadid family seems very upset with the 28-year-old singer while Gigi, on the other hand, is ‘very distraught over the situation’.