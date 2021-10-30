 
Saturday Oct 30 2021
Sarah Parish hospitalised in Turkey after 'nasty fall'

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Sarah Parish hospitalised in Turkey after nasty fall

Sarah Parish was hospitalized after breaking her ribs and fracturing her spine in Turkey, according to a report.

The 53-year-old actress suffered a fall when she was sunning it up in Turkey.

Taking to social media, she posted a picture from the hospital bed and wrote, "A broken rib?? No, no, that’s not enough for this f*** wit. Let’s pop in to the equation a nasty fall on a very hard surface resulting in a fractured spine. Yes, that’s better."

The W1A and Bancroft actress added, "Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS. Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now."

Hundreds of her fans wished her well on her Instagram account.

