RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

Indian filmmakers on Friday decided not to release the first teaser of highly anticipated Indian film RRR due to the death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

According to the local media, the first glimpse of the film will now be released on Monday.

RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.



Thousands of bereaved cinema fans thronged the streets of Bangalore on Friday after the sudden death of regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar from a heart attack at just 46.

The actor, known as "Powerstar" for his action roles in the Kannada-language film industry, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with chest pains and died shortly afterwards.

Hhis admirers were crying and hugging.

"It is very painful to have lost him. He was a gem in the Kannada film industry and he is unforgettable. It is very painful," one bereft fan, Sandeep, told AFP.

Local media reports said Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after he collapsed while working out in his gym.

Son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar had recently wrapped up the shoot of "James" and was to begin work on a new film soon.