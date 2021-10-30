 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

Indian filmmakers on Friday decided not to release the first teaser of highly anticipated Indian film RRR due to the death of  Puneeth Rajkumar.

According to the local media, the first glimpse of the film will now be released on Monday.

RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Thousands of bereaved cinema fans thronged the streets of Bangalore on Friday after the sudden death of regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar from a heart attack at just 46.

The actor, known as "Powerstar" for his action roles in the Kannada-language film industry, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with chest pains and died shortly afterwards.

Hhis admirers were crying and hugging.

"It is very painful to have lost him. He was a gem in the Kannada film industry and he is unforgettable. It is very painful," one bereft fan, Sandeep, told AFP.

Local media reports said Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after he collapsed while working out in his gym.

Son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar had recently wrapped up the shoot of "James" and was to begin work on a new film soon.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt
Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash

Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash
Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73

Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73
Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory

Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory
Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits
Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks
Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Latest

view all