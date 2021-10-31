 
sports
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam enjoys a day off with his 'other family'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right) with other members of the national T20 World Cup squad in Dubai on October 31, 2021. — Twitter/babarazam258
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right) with other members of the national T20 World Cup squad in Dubai on October 31, 2021. — Twitter/babarazam258

Pakistan have been performing exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup, beating all the teams they have faced so far — India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

To relax after their scintillating three fixtures, the team has spent a day off.

"A day off with my other family," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on his Twitter handle, as he shared a photo with the national T20 World Cup squad.

The Men In Green are at the top of their group, with three wins from equal fixtures. They have six points and a net run rate of +0.638 and need to win the next match to cement their place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

Although things might seem to be going well for Babar, little was known to the world that the phenomenal batter was also undergoing an emotional struggle as his mother was hospitalised on the day of the match.

Taking to Instagram, the skipper's father — Azam Siddique — announced that the nation should also know about the test that the Azam family was going through while the entire world was lauding the cricketer for his phenomenal performance in all three matches.

More From Sports:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Halloween in UAE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Halloween in UAE
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'
'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday

'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday
'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia

'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia
T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali

T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom
T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia

T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father
T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up

Latest

view all