TLP’s march: Shehbaz urges govt to hold talks with banned outfit

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif urges government to hold talks with banned TLP.
  • Shehbaz says FIA made the same case against him which NAB made and failed to prove.
  • Says rulers have not been able to do anything, but politically retaliate till today.

ISLAMABAD: In view of the rising tension and fear of clashes between the activists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the security forces, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has urged the government to hold talks with the banned outfit and resolve the ongoing crisis in the country, The News reported. 

Talking to journalists Saturday outside court, Shehbaz said FIA made the same case against him which NAB made and failed to prove.

Criticising the PTI-led government, he said the rulers have not been able to do anything but politically retaliate till today, adding that Allah will do justice.

12-member committee formed to negotiate between govt, TLP

A day earlier, Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said a 12-member committee had been formed to play the negotiator's role between the government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the state officials and religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought — with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair — Qadri had said that the committee was in talks with the government as well as the leaders of the proscribed organisation.

The federal minister had said religious leaders from across the country met the prime minister and expressed the resolve to wrap up the matter peacefully.

Qadri had said the premier told the meeting's participants that the incumbent government had always welcomed meaningful and serious talks.

The prime minister had also told the ulema that their suggestions, which might save the country from bloodshed, will also be considered, the federal minister had said.

