Sunday Oct 31 2021
Kelly Clarkson ex-husband 'pleads' to 'put differences aside': insider

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has reportedly been begging the singer to have their differences put aside for the sake of their children.

However, it seems Clarkson “isn’t ready to play nice” just yet, especially considering her lengthy and painful divorce battle.

A source spilled the beans on this news and admitted to OK! Magazine, Blackstock “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5].”

As it currently stands, “She has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”

For those unversed, the pair broke up and called it quits after seven years of marriage, back in 2020.

According to a previous report, the proceedings had ‘messy and unsavoury’ moments where Blackstock even petitioned to have their prenup nullified, in an attempt to ‘equally’ redistribute’ their assets.

However, the presiding judge decided to retain the conditions stipulated in their pre-existing agreement and only allowed the duo to split the income they made during the course of their marriage. 

