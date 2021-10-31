 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Hilaria Baldwin scared about Alec Baldwin developing PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Hilaria Baldwin said she is worried about Alec Baldwin developing post-traumatic stress disorder
Hilaria Baldwin is stressing about her husband Alec Baldwin’s mental health after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

While talking to The Post on Saturday during her trip to Vermont, the fitness guru said she is worried about Baldwin developing post-traumatic stress disorder following the shootout incident.

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD,” said Hilaria.

“You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet.”

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said.

“It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful,” she added.

