Amber Heard under investigation for dog smuggling: report

Hollywood actor Amber Heard recently got pulled into an investigation over a cross-border alleged dog smuggling attempt.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment enlisted the FBI's help to procure a witness to the incident.

Johnny Depp’s estate manager Kevin Murphy hit back with a revelation regarding the incident and accused the actor of ‘premeditating’ the event.

Mr Murphy was quoted saying, "I also explained to Ms Heard several times the fact that trying to take the dogs into Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very harsh penalties including euthanizing the dogs.”

"When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms. Heard said to me 'Well I want your help on this … I wouldn't want you to have a problem with your job."

At the time Mr Murphy felt it was "very apparent" that star was "threatening" his job thus he complied.

The incident in question occurred back in 2015, during Heard’s private flight to Australia, and at the time she failed to declare her two terrier puppies.

Heard does have a few options at the moment though, she can either decide not to return to Australia, ever again or face the music.

At the same time, an insider believes it would be essential for her to remember that "a huge number of movies are shot in Australia, including Aquaman, the movie for which she's most well-known.”

For those unversed, Australian law dictates that the dogs, Pistol and Boo, needed to spend 10 days under quarantine before they could arrive in the country.

They found out about the dogs’ presence nearly two weeks after she landed, and at the time she was given one of two options, to either have them removed from the country within 72 hours or risk possible euthanasia.

Her reasons for the decision at the time were dubbed 'sleep deprivation and instead of jail time, she opted to pen a public apology, as well as a fine of 10,000 Australian dollars ($7,650 USD).

The apology by Heard also praised the country for their strict biosecurity laws and read, "Australia is free of many pests and diseases that are commonplace around the world."

"That is why Australia has to have such strong biosecurity laws. I'm truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared. Protecting Australia is important.”