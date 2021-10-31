 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
‘The pandemic is over,’ says disgruntled Bill Maher about COVID restrictions

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

American comedian and talk show host Bill Maher is railing against COVID-19 restrictions, saying the pandemic has ended.

Speaking to his audience in the latest episode of his talk show, Maher expressed his relief about Dr. Anthony Fauci giving a green signal to Halloween celebrations.

"Just resume living. I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It's over. There's always going to be a variant,” he said.

“You shouldn't have to wear masks. I should be to … I haven't had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?" he added.

"Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You've got to pick. You can't make me mask if I've had the vaccine," he protested. 

