T20 World Cup: India, New Zealand to battle it out in crunch match today

India and New Zealand to battle it out for supremacy at the T20 World Cup. Photo: AFP

India, NZ believe past records change nothing.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill says victory against India is all about how well the team performs.

India batting coach Vikram Rathod says if team plays to its potential, they have the ability to beat any team in the world.

Under-pressure New Zealand and India will lock horns today (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium after losing their opening matches against Pakistan.

All eyes will be on today's fixture as losing it, for either team, will mean their chances of reaching the last four will diminish to a great extent.

New Zealand lost to Pakistan by five wickets in Sharjah while India lost by 10 wickets to the Men in Green in the opening match of Group 2.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill looked confident ahead of the match, saying that they have won one game and lost one and there are still four matches to go.

“It’s gonna be tough against India but we are looking forward to it", Guptill said in a conversation shared by the ICC Sunday.

The batsman said that New Zealand's last experience against Pakistan won’t affect today’s match.

According to Guptill, The Black Caps' victory against India will entirely depend on how well the team performs.

While comparing the strengths of the two teams, Guptill said both India and New Zealand have very strong pace-bowling line-ups.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathod spoke about how the team views the tournament.



He said “every game is important” when it comes to a tournament like the T20 World Cup.

“Every game and every team that you play, it is extremely important that you play well against them,” said Rathod.

He said that the India vs New Zealand game is an important one but that his side will treat it like any other game.

He believes that the past records change nothing.

“We have been practicing well. The boys are in a positive mind frame,” said Rathod.