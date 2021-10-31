 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland is 'terrified' of this Spider-Man villain

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Tom Holland is terrified of this Spider-Man villain

Tom Holland has admitted that he was not too fond of Doctor Octopus aka Otto Octavius in Alfred Molina’s Spider-Man movies.

In the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, it promises the return of the iconic villain from the original 2004 Spider-Man 2 movie.

However, in an interview with Empire magazine, the actor said that he was absolutely terrified of him when he first saw him as a kid.

"I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi's movies. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as I kid, being terrified of him", he said.

The movie is set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'totally committed' to host royal family this Christmas

Queen 'totally committed' to host royal family this Christmas

Eminem joins LL Cool J at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eminem joins LL Cool J at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Prince Charles parrots other people's ideas says anti-monarchy group

Prince Charles parrots other people's ideas says anti-monarchy group

Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films

Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films
Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween
Is Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?

Is Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's 'relationship' status unveiled

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's 'relationship' status unveiled
Jake Paul rehashes Gigi Hadid feud with Zayn Malik dig

Jake Paul rehashes Gigi Hadid feud with Zayn Malik dig
Lana Del Rey, Clayton Johnson’s relationship gets hit by ‘lockdown struggles’

Lana Del Rey, Clayton Johnson’s relationship gets hit by ‘lockdown struggles’

Latest

view all