Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Mahira Khan was among Pakistani celebrities spotted at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai.



The Pakistan's favorite superstar on Sunday treated her fans with some brand new pictures from the event.



She posted the photos with caption: "Filmfare ME".

Pakistani actors Ahad Raza Mir and his wife Sajal Aly were also honoured at the event.

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posed for pictures with several Pakistani actors. Mahira Khan shared the screen with Siddiqui in her Bollywood film "Raees" starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out Mahira Khan's picture below:







