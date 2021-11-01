 
Monday Nov 01, 2021
Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was released from prison on bail on Saturday, has changed his Instagram profile photo after reuniting with the family.

Aryan was released on bail in a drug case and returned home Mannat on October 30 after spending nearly three weeks in prison.

A day after he returned home, 23-year-old Aryan removed his display picture and kept it blank.

The star kid is followed by 1.9 million people including his father on Instagram.

Now, only a white space is visible on his account.

Aryan had last posted on the Facebook-owned app on August 15, 2021.

Sharing his stunning photo, he had captioned it, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.”


