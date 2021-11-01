‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known as Ertugrul, showered love on his co-star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan after she posted her dazzling photos.



Esra turned to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures from the latest photoshoot, leaving fans swooning.

Esra aka Halime Sultan looked gorgeous in the latest snaps and endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also showered love on Esra and liked her adorable photos.



Engin and Esra played leading roles in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Meanwhile, Esra is currently seen in drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Ugur Günes and Engin in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar.

Both the Turkish stars have won the hearts of their fans with outstanding performances.