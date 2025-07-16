Geo film 'Deemak' sets new benchmark, earns Rs160 Million in 38 days

A poster of Geo Films’ production “Deemak" can be seen in a cinema on May 7, 2025. — Instagram@deemakfilmofficial

Pakistan’s cinema industry has witnessed a new milestone as the country’s first major horror film “Deemak” rakes in an impressive Rs160 million within just 38 days of its release.

Presented by Geo Films, Deemak has captivated not only the general audience but also surprised critics with its unprecedented success.

With terrifying visuals, a gripping storyline, and spine-chilling characters, the film has kept audiences glued to their seats.

Stellar performances by Faisal Qureshi, Sonia Hussain, Samina Peerzada, Javaid Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari have added further depth and energy to the movie.

Long queues outside cinemas across Pakistan reflect the public’s strong appreciation for quality and unique content, particularly in the horror genre.

The film is produced by Syed Murad Ali Shah and directed by Rafay Rashdi. Deemak has been released nationwide under Mandviwalla Entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that Geo Films has previously delivered several blockbuster masterpieces, including “Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Donkey King, and The Glass worker”.