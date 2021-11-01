 
sports
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

'You are not gods': Fan lashes out at BCCI, IPL after India lose against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

  • Fans blames BCCI, IPL's "arrogance" for India's losses.
  • He asks BCCI, IPL to clam down, as they are "not gods".
  • India have lost both their T20 World Cup matches.

A cricket fan lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that "they were not gods", and when push comes to shove, the team has to perform on-ground irrespective of how financially strong they are.

India lost against New Zealand on Sunday during their T20 World Cup clash, as Trent Boult led an inspired bowling attack to steer his team to an eight-wicket victory. 

"Something you learn from today — this is what happens when you become arrogant," the fan said after a reporter approached him following the match.

The fan asked BCCI and IPL to calm down as they were "not gods".

"This is not IPL, you are playing for your country [...] it's so important, keep it in your mind, you can be the richest board in the world, but on the pitch, you have to show that you are playing for your country," he added.

Virat Kohli-led India have faced sharp criticism on social media after their second consecutive defeat, which left them needing a miracle to reach the semi-finals.

India started the tournament as one of the favourites but heavy defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand have seen their hopes nosedive.

Kohli faces mounting questions about the team's handling of major tournaments but he has few excuses.

"There's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years," he had said. "Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it.

"And when you cope together as a team, you overcome it, and we haven't done it these two games."

More From Sports:

Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife

Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife
T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan pays tribute to Asghar Afghan

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan pays tribute to Asghar Afghan
'Weak statement': Former Indian great criticises Kohli's statement after New Zealand loss

'Weak statement': Former Indian great criticises Kohli's statement after New Zealand loss
Pakistan's morale is very high at the moment: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's morale is very high at the moment: Shoaib Malik
Outrage on Twitter over horrific abuse targeted at Virat Kohli’s infant daughter

Outrage on Twitter over horrific abuse targeted at Virat Kohli’s infant daughter
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers come out in support of Indian team

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers come out in support of Indian team
T20 World Cup: Problems mount for faltering Virat Kohli-led India

T20 World Cup: Problems mount for faltering Virat Kohli-led India

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar didn't understand India's game plan against New Zealand

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar didn't understand India's game plan against New Zealand
Pak vs WI: West Indies women's cricket team arrives in Pakistan

Pak vs WI: West Indies women's cricket team arrives in Pakistan

T20 World Cup: India suffering 'bubble fatigue', says Jasprit Bumrah after loss to New Zealand

T20 World Cup: India suffering 'bubble fatigue', says Jasprit Bumrah after loss to New Zealand
Difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli: David Wiese

Difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli: David Wiese
Pakistan team likely to fly directly to Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

Pakistan team likely to fly directly to Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

Latest

view all