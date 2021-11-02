The Eagles' turn to pay: Memes galore as Twitterverse gears up for Pakistan vs Namibia match

There's never a dull day on Twitter when it comes to memes. And ever since the T20 World Cup has begun, meme wars between various sides have people bursting into laughter with cricket lovers bringing their humour A-game to the Twitterverse.



With Pakistan’s phenomenal performance against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan, netizens are now anticipating another victory against Namibia tonight.

Currently, Pakistan is on the top of the scorecard and is looking forward to sealing a spot in the semi-finals with a win over Namibia. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking to pull off an upset and secure a place in the four final spots, with games against New Zealand and India remaining.

While the match is scheduled to begin at 7pm, Pakistani supporters have already stepped onto the Twitter pitch.

A user named Sadia Khalid wrote: “After giving #TeamIndia #Mauka_Mauka, providing #security to #NewZealand [and] establishing #peace in #Afghanistan next target is to reopen cotton orders by #Namibia.”

Taking a jibe at Namibia for cancelling a deal with Pakistan, Ainy Mirza questioned how dare Namibia cancel export of elephants to Pakistan?

Twitter handle @786_naqi shared Indian great Harbhajan Singh's picture suggesting Namibia leave without playing.

In the same vein, Sharwan Sheikh believes the T20 World Cup is an opportunity for Pakistan to take revenge from all those countries who have harmed Pakistan's interests.

Zeeshan Umair suggests Pakistan settle the score once and for all.

Some other memes:

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/