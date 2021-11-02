 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

BISE Lahore announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculations annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Online/File
Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculation's annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Online/File

  • SSC Part I and II (Special) examinations will begin December 11.
  • Examination forms available online on BISE Lahore's website.
  • Along with exam fee, students will have to pay an additional Rs395 — a processing fee.

The Board of Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced examination form submission dates and fee for Secondary School Certificate (Special) Part I and II.

The fee

For Part I (grade 9), regular students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs650, Arts with practical Rs650, and Arts without practical Rs600.

For Part I (grade 9), private students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs700, Arts with practical Rs700, and Arts without practical Rs650.

BISE Lahore announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

Similarly, for Part II (grade 10), regular students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs650, Arts with practical Rs650, and Arts without practical Rs600.

For Part II (grade 10), private students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs700, Arts with practical Rs700, and Arts without practical Rs650.

The students who submit the examination fee from October 18 to November 5, will have to pay a single fee, while those who submit the form from November 6-12, will have to pay a double fee.

As for those who submit the form from November 13-19, they will have to pay a triple fee.

Students, along with the mentioned fee, will have to pay an additional Rs395 — a processing fee.

From where will I get the form?

The board said the examination forms are available online on BISE Lahore's website — www.biselahore.com.

When are exams starting?

BISE Lahore said that the exams would begin from December 11.

More From Pakistan:

Saudi Arabia bars children under 12 from entering Grand Mosque in Makkah

Saudi Arabia bars children under 12 from entering Grand Mosque in Makkah
NSA meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistan turns down India’s invitation

NSA meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistan turns down India’s invitation
TLP agreement: Govt decides to withdraw appeal against Saad Rizvi’s release

TLP agreement: Govt decides to withdraw appeal against Saad Rizvi’s release
Explosion leaves 11 injured in Balochistan’s Kharan

Explosion leaves 11 injured in Balochistan’s Kharan
CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away
Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis

Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis
Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level

Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level
Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi

Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi
T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan

T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan
‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan

‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today

Latest

view all