BISE Lahore announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

SSC Part I and II (Special) examinations will begin December 11.

Examination forms available online on BISE Lahore's website.

Along with exam fee, students will have to pay an additional Rs395 — a processing fee.

The Board of Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced examination form submission dates and fee for Secondary School Certificate (Special) Part I and II.



The fee

For Part I (grade 9), regular students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs650, Arts with practical Rs650, and Arts without practical Rs600.

For Part I (grade 9), private students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs700, Arts with practical Rs700, and Arts without practical Rs650.

Similarly, for Part II (grade 10), regular students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs650, Arts with practical Rs650, and Arts without practical Rs600.

For Part II (grade 10), private students of the Science Group will have to submit a fee of Rs700, Arts with practical Rs700, and Arts without practical Rs650.

The students who submit the examination fee from October 18 to November 5, will have to pay a single fee, while those who submit the form from November 6-12, will have to pay a double fee.

As for those who submit the form from November 13-19, they will have to pay a triple fee.

Students, along with the mentioned fee, will have to pay an additional Rs395 — a processing fee.

From where will I get the form?

The board said the examination forms are available online on BISE Lahore's website — www.biselahore.com.

When are exams starting?

BISE Lahore said that the exams would begin from December 11.