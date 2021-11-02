 
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Former pacer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File
  • Hasan Ali has been under criticism for poor form in T20 World Cup.
  • Wasim Akram asks team management to not drop him.
  • "I [would have] stuck with Hasan Ali,” Wasim Akram says for if he were captain.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is under criticism for his poor bowling performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with fans asking the team management to replace him with Shahnawaz Dahani or Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Former pacer Wasim Akram, speaking on a private television show, opened up about Ali's poor form and said he should not be dropped from the squad.

The legendary cricketer suggested that the team management not replace Ali with Wasim, rather, they should back him and help him regain confidence.

“If I’m captain of the Pakistan team and my side is peaking apart from one player, who has conceded runs in one or two matches, my strategy would be to help that player regain his form and confidence and that can only be done by playing matches,” he said.

“Mohammad Wasim will get many chances to play for Pakistan in the future — no doubt he is a talented cricketer — but I will stick with Hasan Ali,” Akram added.

The seasoned pacer, in three matches, has had an economy of 9.81 and managed to pick up three wickets.

Pakistan have been on a roll as they have won three consecutive matches against India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, while they will look to cement their place in the semi-finals when they take on Namibia today.

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia

T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report

Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21

Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Ban vs SA: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

The Eagles' turn to pay: Memes galore as Twitterverse gears up for Pakistan vs Namibia match

T20 World Cup: India 'divided', Shoaib Akhtar says on team's dismal performance

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

