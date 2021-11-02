T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

Former pacer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File

Hasan Ali has been under criticism for poor form in T20 World Cup.

Wasim Akram asks team management to not drop him.

"I [would have] stuck with Hasan Ali,” Wasim Akram says for if he were captain.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is under criticism for his poor bowling performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with fans asking the team management to replace him with Shahnawaz Dahani or Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Former pacer Wasim Akram, speaking on a private television show, opened up about Ali's poor form and said he should not be dropped from the squad.

The legendary cricketer suggested that the team management not replace Ali with Wasim, rather, they should back him and help him regain confidence.

“If I’m captain of the Pakistan team and my side is peaking apart from one player, who has conceded runs in one or two matches, my strategy would be to help that player regain his form and confidence and that can only be done by playing matches,” he said.

“Mohammad Wasim will get many chances to play for Pakistan in the future — no doubt he is a talented cricketer — but I will stick with Hasan Ali,” Akram added.

The seasoned pacer, in three matches, has had an economy of 9.81 and managed to pick up three wickets.

Pakistan have been on a roll as they have won three consecutive matches against India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, while they will look to cement their place in the semi-finals when they take on Namibia today.