Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Jamie Spears puts in an official request to have himself removed from Britney Spears’ conservatorship.



The news has been brought to light according to papers obtained by People magazine.

According to its findings, on November 1st Jamie requested US courts to “immediately terminate” his role in Britney’s conservatorship.

According to Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten, "Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires."

"Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing."

Weingarten also added that Jamie "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation."

In fact, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her"

The documents concluded by mentioning, "For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."