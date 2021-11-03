Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate

 
Cardi B is now the owner of a deluxe house in New York City.

The Bodak Yellow song-maker turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to drop a picture of herself standing in the foyer of her new abode. 

Talking about buying a house in NY, Cardi wrote, “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work, “read the caption.

Take a look:

The rapper seemed excited to move in her new place as she explained, “Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA.”

“Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!,” the Grammy Award winner wrote.

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off. Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!,” added the F9 star.

