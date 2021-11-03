'It is, indeed, a proud moment', Babar Azam comments on his ICC ranking

— Twitter/PCB

Reacting to the ICC's T20I Batting Ranking, Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam said that it is indeed a "proud moment" as he has reclaimed the top slot.

Earlier today, ICC announced that Azam has overtaken England’s Dawid Malan and grabbed the no 1 position for batters.

Shedding light on his struggle to reclaim the spot back, the skipper said that the reason behind this was "my focus, dedication and hard work which I try to improve daily."

In a one-minute-55-seconds-long video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he said that when a player gets to an international stage, they need to make sure they are consistent as "this increases the responsibility on your shoulder."



Azam assured his fans that he will try to remain consistent and will try to retain the position.

Speaking about the performance of other players, he said that, as a captain, he feels proud that the players in his team are performing well.

"I am proud of everybody as they are performing well, they are being awarded "Man of the Match" trophies and their overall rankings are also improving," he added,

While playing on international platforms, it is important to remain consistent.

"We have tried our best to perform well and will continue to do, going forward," he said, adding that the more you back your players, the more they perform well.