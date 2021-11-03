Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a private visit.



Nurettin is best known for his role in hit Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Nurettin essayed the role of Bamsi Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and reprised his role in show's sequel "Kurulus: Osman".



The Turkish actor is due to meet his Pakistani fans, politicians and local actors during his visit.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.



