 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Ertugruls Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a private visit.

Nurettin is best known for his role in hit Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nurettin essayed the role of Bamsi Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and reprised his role in show's sequel "Kurulus: Osman".

The Turkish actor is due to meet his Pakistani fans, politicians and local actors during his visit.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.


More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots
Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media

Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media
Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?
Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year

Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year
Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'
Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi
Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies
Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade
Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Latest

view all