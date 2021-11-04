 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

When Zayn Malik gushed over his 'beautiful' Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

When Zayn Malik gushed over his beautiful Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo
When Zayn Malik gushed over his 'beautiful' Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo

Amid Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid's feud and Gigi Hadid's decision to breakup with the One Direction alum, internet has found a 2017 photo of the 28-year-old singer heaping praises on the supermodel's mom. 

The Facebook picture, which was posted by Zayn himself back in the days, features Yolanda and the Dusk Till Dawn singer smiling ear to ear.

"Me and the beautiful Yolanda," Zayn captioned alongside the photo of Yolanda affectionately giving him a side-hug.

However, since the tension between the duo has risen after their spat, netizens cannot help but troll the photo.

"Friendship goals," writes one Facebook user while another asks,"Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?'. Another fans comments,"You mean beautiful disaster?"

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals he has 'aggressive cancer'

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals he has 'aggressive cancer'
Machine Gun Kelly planning to propose to Megan Fox?

Machine Gun Kelly planning to propose to Megan Fox?
Prince William ‘choreographed’ gestures in COP26 address

Prince William ‘choreographed’ gestures in COP26 address
Prince William invokes law to protect Kate Middleton: report

Prince William invokes law to protect Kate Middleton: report
The Queen told to ignore ‘petty calls for monarchy’s abolishment’: report

The Queen told to ignore ‘petty calls for monarchy’s abolishment’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘saviours’ for COP26: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘saviours’ for COP26: report
Queen’s ‘Elizabeth landmark’ under fire for ‘ecological vandalism’

Queen’s ‘Elizabeth landmark’ under fire for ‘ecological vandalism’
Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book

Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book
Queen Elizabeth to ‘rejoice’ at the chance to attend Lilibet’s christening

Queen Elizabeth to ‘rejoice’ at the chance to attend Lilibet’s christening
Queen Elizabeth’s new health update due as ‘active duty’ begins: report

Queen Elizabeth’s new health update due as ‘active duty’ begins: report
Prince Harry ‘feeling snubbed’ by Queen Elizabeth’s COP26 speech: report

Prince Harry ‘feeling snubbed’ by Queen Elizabeth’s COP26 speech: report
Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why

Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why

Latest

view all