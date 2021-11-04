When Zayn Malik gushed over his 'beautiful' Yolanda Hadid: See Viral Photo

Amid Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid's feud and Gigi Hadid's decision to breakup with the One Direction alum, internet has found a 2017 photo of the 28-year-old singer heaping praises on the supermodel's mom.

The Facebook picture, which was posted by Zayn himself back in the days, features Yolanda and the Dusk Till Dawn singer smiling ear to ear.



"Me and the beautiful Yolanda," Zayn captioned alongside the photo of Yolanda affectionately giving him a side-hug.

However, since the tension between the duo has risen after their spat, netizens cannot help but troll the photo.

"Friendship goals," writes one Facebook user while another asks,"Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?'. Another fans comments,"You mean beautiful disaster?"

Take a look:







