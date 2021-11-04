 
sports
Thursday Nov 04 2021
WATCH: Cricket Umpire Aleem Dar plays a shot in 'style'

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Screengrab from clip shared by ICC
International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday shared a short clip of Pakistani cricket umpire and former cricketer Aleem Dar playing a smooth shot seemingly ahead of today's Sri Lanka vs West Indies match at Abu Dhabi cricket stadium.

"He's got some style," a commentator is heard saying in the clip.

ICC praised the umpire's mastery of swinging the bat, saying that Dar was ought to become a cricket official with such "dangerous" skills.

"What they didn't tell you is that he was so dangerous with the bat that he HAD to become an official," ICC wrote in the post's caption.

Dar has set a couple of records by officiating the most ODI and test matches.

Born on June 6, 1968, in Jhang, Dar is a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires. He had also played first-class cricket before becoming an umpire.

Dar has also won the David Shepherd Trophy as the best umpire of the year for three years in a row from 2009 to 2011, after being nominated twice in 2005 and 2006.

