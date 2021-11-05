 
Friday Nov 05 2021
Anushka Sharma tells world what an 'amazing man' Virat Kohli is

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma on Friday extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Virat Kohli on 33rd birthday and told the world what an ‘amazing man’ he is.

The Sultan actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up ‘no filter’ photo with Kohli along with a heartfelt note.

She said, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can.

“You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are.”

Anushka further said, “Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and have 9-month daughter Vamika together.

