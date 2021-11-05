 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West is insisting to save his 'almost over' marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Amid Kim's dating rumours with comedian Pete Davidson, the rapper is touching on his ongoing divorce proceedings with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

West, who shares four children with Kardashian, told Revolt TV's Drink Champs on Thursday that he is 'not even divorced' and has not seen the divorce papers yet- despite Kim filing to end their marriage in February - adding: 'I want us to be together'.

The couple share four young children: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, and Kanye added that the divorce had been difficult for them as they wanted their parents to stay together.

During her SNL hosting gig monologue, Kim Kardashian also took a toll on her marriage with West.

"When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality," said Kim.

Responding to those comments, "SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off... And I ain't never even see the papers, we not even divorced."

