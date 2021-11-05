Post Malone, The Weeknd drop their first-ever collab ‘One Right Now’

 
By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Post Malone and The Weeknd have launched their first-ever collab, One Right Now.

The duo launched their song, featuring 80’s synth-inspired tune, on November 5th and teased a small clip on their Instagram accounts.

The After Hours singer shared with his followers, "New track for my brother @postmalone out everywhere!"

The just-in song revolves around an ex girlfriend who wants them to get back together but the singer has already found his the ‘one’…'right now’.

The Circle hit-maker and the Canadian singer had dropped a snippet of the upcoming song on their Instagram account on November 2.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats to warmly welcome the track soon after its teaser was revealed.

The snippet features Malone singing along, “I got one comin' all the way you want right now,” was up on social media.

The song united the two music icons for the first time as they embark on their journey to find solace, critics reviewed. 

