Justin Bieber lined up for BST Hyde Park alongside Capaldi and Pitbull

Justin Bieber may be following his own song 'Never Say Never' by deciding to make a comeback nine years after he last took to the stage in the UK.

The Peaches hitmaker, 31, can be joined by other stars including Lewis Capaldi, Marron 5 and Pitbull to headline London's iconic British Summer Time (BST)in Hyde Park this June and July.

Justin has already been announced as a performer at California's Coachella Festival in April, and a source has told The Sun: 'His team are very keen not to overload him.

'But finally bosses think they will be able to entice him back. It's been a long time coming.'

It has now been further revealed that American Express presents BST in Hyde Park is said be on the cards, with organisers reportedly keen to sign the Canadian singer up for their new sister event, the Roundhay Festival in Leeds.

Rapper Pitbull and Scottish star Capaldi have already agreed to play both festivals.

His last full show in the UK was summer 2017 as part of British Summer Time. In December 2021 he headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.

In 2023 he was forced to cancel the UK leg of his Justice World Tour, four dates at London's O2 Arena as well as further dates across the country, due to his facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife Hailey Bieber, who shares son Jack Blues with the singer, revealed that she suffered a bruised eye after their 16-month-old accidently slammed his head into her face.

The 29-year-old shared a close-up image of her affected eye.