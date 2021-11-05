Daska by-election was rigged, Firdous Awan was also involved: ECP's inquiry report

The NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner, an inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan has determined.



The investigation report was prepared by the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.

According to the report, a copy of which was seen by Geo.tv on Friday, the election officials and other government functionaries "did not play their designated role in a requisite manner [and] they were found puppets in the hands of their unlawful masters".

The fact-finding team gathered details from official records obtained from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Islamabad; Intelligence Bureau, Islamabad; District Police, Sialkot; Elite Police Force; written statements and supplementary question and answer sessions of the presiding officers (POs), senior assistant presiding officers, naib qasids, drivers, and police personnel, etc, the report said.



Role of education department

Of the staff employed for election duty from the education department, Muhammad Iqbal Kaloya, Deputy Director (Colleges), Sialkot, was found involved in attending meetings at AC House, Daska, "which were meant for manipulating the election process", in which Ali Abbas, Zeeshan Javed, Asif Hussain, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Muhammad Awais, and some other persons were present.



According to the report, he "illegally summoned the POs in the office of Nawaz Cheema, Principal, Government Degree College for Boys, Daska, to pass on the following directions".

Slow down the voting process;

Voting should not increase above 25% in Daska city area;

Don’t interfere in the doings of the district administration and police and whatever they want to do, let them do it;

Close the polling station at 4:30pm with the help of police;

Cooperate with the district administration; and

Return to the RO office as early as possible.

Furthermore, Akbar Ghumman, Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary), Sialkot, was found "misguiding" the POs, while Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Deputy District Education Officer, Daska, was found in an audio recording of using "filthy language which shows his concerns about the inquiry proceedings", the report said.



Presiding officers 'remained at unknown building for more than seven hours'

