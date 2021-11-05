Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a teaser of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', the new song from "Sooryavanshi".

The song from the Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featuring Akhsay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is a recreation of the popular hit from Akshay's 1994 movie Mohra.

The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Sharing a teaser of the song on Insatgram, Katrina Kaif said the song would be launched on Saturday.

Bollywood action flick "Sooryavanshi" kicks off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases on Friday as India´s Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.



"Sooryavanshi" -- starring top names Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh -- is the first marquee Bollywood film to be released on the big screen in 18 months.

Delayed since the start of the pandemic, Kumar stars as an anti-terrorism chief.