 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif teases new Sooryavanshi song

Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a teaser of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', the new song from "Sooryavanshi".

The song from the Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featuring Akhsay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is a recreation of the popular hit from Akshay's 1994 movie Mohra.

The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Sharing a teaser of the song on Insatgram, Katrina Kaif said the song would be launched on Saturday.

Bollywood action flick "Sooryavanshi" kicks off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases on Friday as India´s Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.

"Sooryavanshi" -- starring top names Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh -- is the first marquee Bollywood film to be released on the big screen in 18 months.

Delayed since the start of the pandemic, Kumar stars as an anti-terrorism chief.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'
Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release

Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release
Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor
Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai

Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai
Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here

Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here
Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail
Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan invite fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode

Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan invite fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode
Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is

Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas

Latest

view all