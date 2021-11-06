 
sports
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Bangladesh’s injured Shakib ruled out of T20 home series against Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: file  
  • Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan.
  • Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.
  • The Green Shirts will play a three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting from November 19. 

DHAKA: After T20 World Cup, Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan, it immerged Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. The BCB's chief physician said that Shakib Al Hasan needed three weeks to recover from the hamstring injury.

Earlier on October 31, Shakib Al Hasan had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board had said.

The BCB official said that Shakib Al Hasan, however, will be available for the Test series against Pakistan. "Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series," said the BCB's chief physician.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh right after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup concludes. The Pakistan cricket team will play all three formats of the game during their tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to begin in November.

PCB releases schedule of Bangladesh series

Earlier on September 14, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that the men’s cricket team would travel to Bangladesh after a five-year hiatus to play the hosts in three T20 Internationals and two ICC World Test Championship matches.

According to a statement by the PCB, the national side’s tour was part of the "Future Tours Programme" and would commence with the T20I series, which would be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on November 19.

The second and third T20Is would be played on November 20 and 22, the statement had added.

According to the statement, the two teams would then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30. 

