 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Harry stated his book will include 'the highs and the lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned'

Prince Harry will throw light on the challenges of his relationship with Prince Charles and William in his upcoming memoir.

According to Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, Harry could discuss about the father-son duo in his explosive tell-all.

Morton, who worked with Diana for his book Diana: In Her Own Words, said it was not "shocking" at all to see the Duke of Sussex come up with his own memoir when other members of his family have already done the same.

He said, "I think Harry will focus on his relationship with his father and brother. Obviously, he will include his mother.

"One of the things that everybody has said about Harry is that he’ll give a straight answer to a straight question. And that’s what we can expect," he added.

Earlier this year, when Harry announced the book, he said he would be penning it "not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become".

He stated that it will include "the highs and the lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."

The explosive memoir is set to hit the shelves in 2022, around the same Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. 

More From Entertainment:

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson
Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Pakistani celebrities grace the red carpet at PISA 2021

Pakistani celebrities grace the red carpet at PISA 2021

Latest

view all