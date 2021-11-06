 
Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Hollywood actor George Clooney has emailed a number of tabloids, including Daily Mail, asking for restraint in photos and stories about his children. 

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter to the media he accepted that "oftentimes intrusive photos" were part of the price he had to pay for being a celebrity.

"Our children have made no such commitment," the Oscar-winning star wrote in the letter released late Thursday.

Clooney, 60, said his wife's job, which involves working against extremist groups, meant the couple had to take precautions to keep the family safe.

"We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy.

"Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences," the "Ocean's Eleven" actor said.

